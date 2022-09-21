Mall fight in Trumbull leads to recovered gun, several arrests

TRUMBULL, CT (WFSB) - Six people were arrested following a fight at the Westfield Trumbull Mall.

Trumbull police identified the suspects as 22-year-old Pedro Diamond of Trumbull, 19-year-old Chase Dralle of Trumbull, 23-year-old Jeremy Romero of Stamford, 21-year-old Tremayne Ferguson of West Haven, 22-year-old Isaiah Johnson of Trumbull, and 18-year-old Derrick Rivera of Bridgeport.

Police said they were called to the mall shortly before 4 p.m. on Tuesday for what was initially reported as an armed robbery that involved a gun.

However, officers learned that a group of men had actually been involved in a fight where they attacked one man who then took out a gun and pointed it at his attackers.

Police said all of the men then scattered and fled the area before they arrived.

Investigating officers learned that there was no robbery, and that it was a fight that had happened between the men in the lower level area of the mall near Macy’s.

It was also learned that as Rivera fled, he discarded a “fanny pack” near the Macy’s upper level walkway.

Officers took the six suspects into custody as they attempted to flee the mall property. They said they also recovered the “fanny pack” that was discarded by Rivera. It was found to contain a loaded .22 caliber pistol and a bag of marijuana.

Rivera was arrested and charged with first-degree threatening, reckless endangerment, carrying a pistol without a permit, and breach of peace. He was held on a $10,000 bond and scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on Sept. 30. Rivera was also issued an infraction for possession of marijuana.

Diamond, Dralle, Romero, Johnson and Ferguson were arrested and charged with breach of peace. They were each held on $500 bonds and scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on Sept. 28.

