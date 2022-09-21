Manchester High School swept by police following bomb threat

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Manchester High School was swept by police following a reported bomb threat.

School district representative Jim Farrell said the threat was sent by email to the high school on Wednesday morning.

“The email came from an anonymous account,” Farrell said. “The email did not include any details but said ‘take me seriously.’”

As soon as the email was read, Farrell said a staff member notified the principal who notified the police.

After that, the building was evacuated and swept by investigators.

“Students are outside under supervision,” Farrell said. “We will share more information as soon as it is available and notify the school community when the building has been cleared.”

