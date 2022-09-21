New community in Hartford to provide health care and food

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A new cathedral community center has opened its doors in Hartford.

It’s going to help more people in the capital city get access to healthcare and food.

This will help more people who don’t have health insurance and are food insecure.

Malta House has been serving the community with mobile vans for years.

Now that they have an actual building, they can more than double the patients they see.

“The Malta House project really gets to the heart of our mission. Our very essence which is working collaboratively and joining in projects that make life better for the poor and needy and the vulnerable,” said James Smith, General Chair of The Hartford Bishops’ Foundation.

The building will serve as the new permanent location for the Malta House of Care clinic and the Cathedral Food Pantry.

It’s located in the shadow of the Cathedral of Saint Joseph on its Farmington Avenue campus.

New patient rooms mean enhanced quality of care.

“We aim to be a valued and helpful contributor for the betterment of our communities and for the fulfillment of our mission,” said James.

The state-of-the-art outpatient clinic will allow Malta House to expand its services beyond Greater Hartford.

Since 2006, Malta House has provided over 70,000 free patient visits to uninsured people from 51 countries.

Services are free to people of all faiths.

“It’s an organization that was born right here in the city of Hartford to address health disparities in our community by serving the underserved and providing free primary care services to uninsured adults,” said Brian Sheehan, Chairman of Malta House of Care.

The new cathedral food pantry will allow expanded hours as well as food delivery to the homebound.

“As many struggle to survive the painful reality that was imposed on our society first by the pandemic and now by escalating inflation and unforeseen financial challenges. The food pantry is indeed a lifeline for our sisters and brothers in need,” said Leonard P. Blair, Archbishop of Hartford.

The center is a $6.8 million project made possible with the help of grants and donors.

No local, federal or state funds were used on this project.

