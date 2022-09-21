One dead in Torrington after school bus collides with motorcycle

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - An unidentified man has died after a serious accident in Torrington.

At approximately 6:17 AM on Wednesday morning, the Torrington Police Department responded to calls for a motorcycle accident with injuries at the intersection of Torringford Street and Greenwoods Road.

The operator of the motorcycle sustained life threatening injuries from the crash and was flown, by Life Star, to Hartford Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said that there were no passengers on the school bus and the operator sustained no injuries.

The area surrounding the accident was closed for approximately four hours while an investigation was completed.

Anyone with information or video surveillance of the crash is asked to call Torrington Police Department Lead Investigator Officer Dallas at 860-489-2000.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.