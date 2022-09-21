Police direct lockdown of Windham Public Schools

WINDHAM, CT (WFSB) - Windham Public Schools were placed in lockdown on Wednesday morning.

Superintendent Tracy Youngberg said the lockdown was police-directed for Windham High School and the district’s central office.

“Out of an abundance of caution, police have also instructed other Windham Public Schools to lock down,” Youngberg posted to the Windham Public Schools website. “If you have not already dropped your student(s) off, please do not arrive on campus until directed to do so, per the police department.”

The superintendent said she will update parents as soon as possible.

“Know that we are taking every measure to ensure safety of all students,” she said.

Channel 3 has a crew headed to the scene.

Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.