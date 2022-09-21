Quinnipiac University poll shows Democrats lead in CT races for governor, senate

(WFSB) – A new poll conducted by Quinnipiac University shows Democrats are leading by double digits in the Connecticut races for governor and U.S. Senate.

In the race for governor, Democrat incumbent Ned Lamont leads Republican candidate Bob Stefanowski 57-percent to 40-percent in the poll.

“More than 8 in 10 likely voters (84 percent) who support a candidate in the race for governor say their minds are made up about how they will cast their vote, while 15 percent say they might change their minds before the election,” said the poll.

Stefanowski made a statement on the poll:

“This is pretty laughable. Anyone who truly believes that Ned Lamont is ahead by 17 points probably also thinks that taxes went down and their neighborhoods are safer under his failed policies. Our internal polling has this race within the margin of error and we look forward to winning and bringing relief and change to Connecticut families.”

In the race for U.S. Senate, Democrat incumbent Richard Blumenthal leads Republican candidate Leora Levy 57-percent to 40-percent.

“Close to 9 in 10 likely voters (89 percent) who support a candidate in the Senate race say their minds are made up about how they will cast their vote, while 10 percent say they might change their minds before the election,” said the poll.

The Quinnipiac poll said women are an important factor in both races.

Women support Lamont 63-percent and back Stefanowski 47-percent, according to the poll. Women support Blumenthal 64-percent and back Levy 33-percent in the race for U.S. Senate.

The poll said men support Lamont 50-percent, while 47-percent back Stefanowski. Men are also divided in the race for U.S. Senate, with 48-percent backing Blumenthal and 48-percent supporting Levy.

