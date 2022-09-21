Students in New Haven hospitalized after eating ‘edibles’

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Three 8th grade students at Bishop Woods School were hospitalized after eating what appeared to be candy that one of them brought to school.

The student who brought in the substance, which he described as an “edible,” experienced slurred speech and vomited, according to New Haven Public Schools.

All three students were transported to the hospital as a precaution.

The New Haven police said they were investigating what may have been in the candy.

“Staff conducted a sweep of the school, and it appears that no other children ingested the substance,” said Just in Harmon, director of marketing and commutations for New Haven Public Schools. “The parents of the children who were transported to the hospital have been informed.”

The district said all other students at the school were well and school proceeded as normal.

“Staff are going to classes to talk to the students about what happened,” Harmon said.

Five students were hospitalized for eating THC edibles at the same school back in January.

