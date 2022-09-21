Today is Connecticut Day at the Big E

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WFSB) - Wednesday marked Connecticut Day at the Eastern States Exposition.

Big E visitors were encouraged to walk through the Connecticut state building and visit its exhibits.

The state building is modeled after the Old State House in Hartford.

Its mission is to create an environment that represents Connecticut’s diverse business sectors and Connecticut-Proud individuals to provide an enjoyable and educational experience for visitors.

The Big E runs until Oct. 2.

Ticket information can be found here.

