Wallingford police search for suspect after puppy stolen

Wallingford police are searching for a suspect after a puppy was stolen.
By Evan Sobol
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) – Police are searching for a suspect after a puppy was stolen from a Wallingford pet store.

The puppy was stolen from the All Pets Club on North Colony Road, said police.

The General Manager of the store showed police camera footage of the incident. It happened on August 29 around 3:20 p.m.

A suspect bypassed store cameras and went to the back area of the store where the dogs are, police said.

Authorities said the suspect hid in the bathroom before taking a Silky Terrier from a pen of dogs.

The suspect placed the puppy under his shirt and left the store, said police.

Police said the Silky Terrier is valued at $3,600.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the stolen puppy is asked to call Wallingford police.

