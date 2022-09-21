West Haven Police issue warning after juveniles buy ghost guns online

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Ghost guns are becoming a serious problem for the West Haven Police Department. Police say these ghost guns are getting into the hands of juveniles.

Ghost guns, or unregistered firearms, are becoming a growing problem for police departments across the country.

Experts say these types of guns are showing up more and more at crime scenes.

“A ghost gun is a gun that is constructed from parts, in some cases parts that need to have some finishing done to it,” says Kenneth Gray from the University of New Haven.

West Haven Police officials say they are seeing people purchase non-functioning guns online and converting them into functioning firearms.

This is legal according to the ATF because the guns are being sold as non-functioning weapons. Currently, this is not a federal violation.

“They can buy 80% of the gun from a place and have to go elsewhere to buy the other 20%. They can buy almost the entire gun and buy a part elsewhere,” says Gray.

Carrying an unregistered gun is illegal because it is untraceable.

West Haven Police say they’ve been seeing more ghost guns at crime scenes, and that most people in possession of ghost guns are not licensed to carry a gun at all.

Police say juveniles have even been arrested for buying ghost guns.

West Haven Police are urging parents to be mindful of what their children are buying online.

“This is a conversation you have to have with your teens. Let them know that this is something you won’t tolerate. This is something that could lead them to get arrested in the long run,” says Gray.

