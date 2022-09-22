Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday

2 arrested in Torrington narcotics sweep

Detectives, troopers conduct narcotics distribution enforcement operation in Torrington
Detectives, troopers conduct narcotics distribution enforcement operation in Torrington(KGWN)
By Jay Kenney
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Torrington, Conn. (WFSB) - Troopers and detectives in Torrington arrested two individuals on drug charges Wednesday afternoon.

At 7:50 PM Troopers conducted a narcotic distribution enforcement operation in Torrington.

Surveillance was established at the Torrington Towers where Troopers and detectives allegedly observed 31-year-old Bashuan Faison selling crack cocaine to another party later identified as 52-year-old Michelle Annette Abbott.

2 arrested in Torrington after narcotics sting.
2 arrested in Torrington after narcotics sting.(Connecticut State Police)

Authorities then converged on the vehicle and took both into custody without incident.

A later search of Faison’s vehicle allegedly revealed 36 grams of crack cocaine, scales, cash, and a fake firearm.

Faison has been charged with operating without a license and convicted felon possession of a firearm.

Both Faison and Abbott have been charged with narcotic offences.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Plane radar.
Watertown police investigating reports of low flying aircraft
Bobby Porter faces drug and handgun charges from the New London Police.
New London man arrested on drug, handgun charges
Motorcycle Crash generic
Motorcyclist in Torrington dies from collision with school bus
Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka during the second half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball...
AP sources: Celtics considering suspension of Ime Udoka