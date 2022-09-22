2 arrested in Torrington narcotics sweep

Torrington, Conn. (WFSB) - Troopers and detectives in Torrington arrested two individuals on drug charges Wednesday afternoon.

At 7:50 PM Troopers conducted a narcotic distribution enforcement operation in Torrington.

Surveillance was established at the Torrington Towers where Troopers and detectives allegedly observed 31-year-old Bashuan Faison selling crack cocaine to another party later identified as 52-year-old Michelle Annette Abbott.

2 arrested in Torrington after narcotics sting. (Connecticut State Police)

Authorities then converged on the vehicle and took both into custody without incident.

A later search of Faison’s vehicle allegedly revealed 36 grams of crack cocaine, scales, cash, and a fake firearm.

Faison has been charged with operating without a license and convicted felon possession of a firearm.

Both Faison and Abbott have been charged with narcotic offences.

