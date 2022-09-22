3 arrested for running down Naugatuck man who confronted them over break-ins

NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) - Three people were arrested in connection with an attack on a man in Naugatuck who was defending his property from them.

Naugatuck police arrested 24-year-old Dallas Diamond Rodriguez, 23-year-old John Carlos Santos, and 22-year-old TaJay Javon Hunter, all of Hartford.

They said the three suspects left 42-year-old Joel “Brandon” Guth for dead back on July 12.

Around 4:40 a.m., police responded to Alma Street for a report of a person struck by a motor vehicle.

Police said they learned that Guth had left his home to confront suspects who had been trying to burglarize his vehicle.

At the time, a rash of break-ins had been reported throughout Naugatuck.

During the confrontation, Guth was struck by a black vehicle, the driver of which sped away from the scene. Guth was left in the roadway with life-threatening injuries.

Preliminary evidence indicated that the victim was intentionally struck.

Naugatuck officers and emergency personnel gave emergency care to the victim, who was transported to Waterbury Hospital where he was listed in critical condition at the time.

Rodriguez was arrested on Wednesday and charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree assault, evading responsibility, reckless driving, second-degree larceny, operating a motor vehicle without a license, conspiracy to commit third-degree burglary, and conspiracy to commit third-degree criminal mischief.

Santos was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit third-degree burglary, and conspiracy to commit third-degree criminal mischief.

Hunter was already being held at a correctional facility on unrelated charges. He was also charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit third-degree burglary, and conspiracy to commit third-degree criminal mischief.

