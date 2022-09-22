3Cares: Connecticut Helps Puerto Rico

Great Day CT
puerto rico flag(MGN)
By WFSB Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(WFSB) - Hurricane Fiona devastated Puerto Rico and so many people need our help.

3Cares is teaming up with Bomba Radio and the Coalition of Connecticut Puerto Rican Day Parades and Festivals to collect donations to help hurricane victims.

Four events to collect money are happening:

  • Friday 9/23 @ Cherry Valley Marketplace 155 Thomaston Ave, Waterbury, CT (3p-5p)
  • Saturday 9/24 @ Hip Stop Clothing 693 Park St. Hartford, CT (12p-2p)
  • Saturday 9/24 @ Food Zone 355 Belmont Ave. Springfield, MA (4p-6p)
  • Sunday 9/25 @ Latin Quarters Restaurant 80 Broadway, Norwich, CT (3p-5p)

If you would like to help the efforts and donate, click here.

