Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones could face a CT judge for the first time today

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones could face a Connecticut judge for the first time on Thursday.

Jones is expected to testify in his defamation trial that stemmed from his false comments about the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

Court resumes at 10 a.m. in Waterbury.

Jones has not yet taken the stand at Waterbury Superior Court, but he’s already had a lot to say about the case.

He has addressed the media outside the courtroom three separate times over the last two days, but Thursday he will likely have to explain himself under oath in front of the judge and jury.

Jones admitted that he made bogus statements about the Sandy Hook shooting as recently as 2017, but still complained about the fact that he had already been found liable.

The trial in Waterbury is just about the jury deciding how much money Jones and his company will have to pay.

Wednesday was an emotional day in court as some family members of Sandy Hook victims testified about the damage Jones’s false comments about the shooting created. They told the jury that after Jones called the murders a hoax, they were often harassed on social media and even in person.

Outside the courthouse, Jones again admitted he was wrong about Sandy Hook, but continued to deny any real responsibility.

“All the other hoaxes, all the other scams, governments and corporations, have engaged in so many scams, so many faked staged events, that people don’t believe the government or the corporate media,” Jones said on Wednesday.

It’s unclear when Jones will take the stand, but his lawyer Norm Pattis said he is likely to testify on Wednesday. If they run out of time, Pattis said he will likely begin his testimony on Thursday.

