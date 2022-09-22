Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday

Crash causes delays on I-91 north in Rocky Hill

Crash causes delays on I-91 north in Rocky Hill.
Crash causes delays on I-91 north in Rocky Hill.(Connecticut Department of Transportation)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) – A crash is causing delays on I-91 north in Rocky Hill Thursday afternoon.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation said it happened between Exits 24 and 25.

Multiple vehicles are involved.

The DOT said one lane is open.

State police said there are no reported injuries.

You can follow traffic updates here.

Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crews repaired a bridge over I-84 in Tolland after a dump truck hit it the morning of Sept. 14.
Dump truck strikes overpass on I-84 west in Tolland
A traffic alert has been issued.
Crash closes I-91 north in Wallingford
A cement truck rolled over at an intersection on Farmington Avenue in Farmington on Sept. 8.
Police warn drivers about rollover crash at Farmington Ave. intersection
A traffic alert has been issued.
DOT: Route 67 in Oxford shuts down after tree falls, brings down wires