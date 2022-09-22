Crash causes delays on I-91 north in Rocky Hill.

ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) – A crash is causing delays on I-91 north in Rocky Hill Thursday afternoon.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation said it happened between Exits 24 and 25.

Multiple vehicles are involved.

The DOT said one lane is open.

State police said there are no reported injuries.

