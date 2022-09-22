Hartford PD: 18-year-old hurt in shooting on Sisson Avenue

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - An 18-year-old man is in the hospital after a shooting on Sisson Avenue in Hartford Thursday.

Police said officers responded to the area around 4:23 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

The victim arrived at the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, authorities said.

Police said he is in stable condition.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Hartford police.

