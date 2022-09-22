Great Day CT
Man killed in Watertown crash

Watertown police. (file)(WFSB)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) - A man is dead after a crash in Watertown Tuesday night.

Police said the single car crash happened on Litchfield Road near Plungis Road.

First responders found a sedan crashed into a tree.

The driver was pronounced dead on scene, authorities said.

Police identified the victim as Christopher Taylor, 56, of Waterbury.

Authorities said the crash is under investigation by the Watertown Police Department and the Naugatuck Valley Collision Investigation Team.

Anyone who recently had contact with Taylor is asked to call Detective Kevin Conard or Officer David Marinaro at 860-945-5200.

