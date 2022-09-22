New London man arrested on drug, handgun charges

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WFSB) - A New London man was arrested Wednesday afternoon on multiple drug and handgun charges.

Police arrested Bobby Porter 34-years-old, of New London, CT after executing a search and seizure warrant at 49 Rogers Street.

Police searched the property and seized 220 grams of crack cocaine, 68 grams of cocaine, and 472 grams of marijuana.

Porter was arrested on drug charges. (New London Police)

In addition to the drugs, officers also located and seized a 9MM handgun with an extended magazine and ammunition.

Porter also faces firearms related charges. (New London Police)

Porter faces multiple drug and weapons charges. He later posted a $200,000 cash bond.

Anyone with information concerning this incident or other suspected illicit narcotic activity is encouraged to contact the New London Police Department at 860-447-9107.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.