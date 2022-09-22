Great Day CT
New London man arrested on drug, handgun charges

Bobby Porter faces drug and handgun charges from the New London Police.
Bobby Porter faces drug and handgun charges from the New London Police.
By Jay Kenney
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WFSB) - A New London man was arrested Wednesday afternoon on multiple drug and handgun charges.

Police arrested Bobby Porter 34-years-old, of New London, CT after executing a search and seizure warrant at 49 Rogers Street.

Police searched the property and seized 220 grams of crack cocaine, 68 grams of cocaine, and 472 grams of marijuana.

Porter was arrested on drug charges.
Porter was arrested on drug charges.

In addition to the drugs, officers also located and seized a 9MM handgun with an extended magazine and ammunition.

Porter also faces firearms related charges.
Porter also faces firearms related charges.

Porter faces multiple drug and weapons charges. He later posted a $200,000 cash bond.

Anyone with information concerning this incident or other suspected illicit narcotic activity is encouraged to contact the New London Police Department at 860-447-9107.

