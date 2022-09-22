Great Day CT
Protest over controversial worksheet given to Southington students
By Eliza Kruczynski
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A protest over a vocabulary sheet that a Southington High School teacher handed out is taking place tonight.

A 10th grade English teacher handed out a vocab list before a reading assignment that had some words that she wanted to clarify and define.

Some of those words included cisgender, transgender, and white supremacy.

Southern Connecticut State University faculty wrote a letter to the Southington Board of Education supporting the high school teacher.

Stay with Channel 3 for more at 11pm.

