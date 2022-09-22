Protest over controversial worksheet given to Southington students
Published: Sep. 22, 2022
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A protest over a vocabulary sheet that a Southington High School teacher handed out is taking place tonight.
A 10th grade English teacher handed out a vocab list before a reading assignment that had some words that she wanted to clarify and define.
Some of those words included cisgender, transgender, and white supremacy.
Southern Connecticut State University faculty wrote a letter to the Southington Board of Education supporting the high school teacher.
