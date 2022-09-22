Great Day CT
State police make firearm, drugs arrest after traffic stop on I-84 in Hartford

Steven Samuels.
Steven Samuels.(Connecticut State Police)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – State police made a firearm and drugs arrest after a traffic stop on I-84 west in Hartford Wednesday night.

Troopers stopped a driver who was swerving in the area of Exit 44.

State police identified the driver as Steven Samuels, 32, of New Britain.

Samuels was wanted on an active arrest warrant from the Farmington Police Department, authorities said.

State police searched the vehicle and found a loaded revolver, vials of crack cocaine, 231 grams of illegal mushrooms, and over 1 kilogram of marijuana.

Police said Samuels was charged with illegal operation of motor vehicle under suspension, failure to drive in proper lane, carrying a pistol without a permit, possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, and several drug violations.

Samuels was unable to post a $100,000 bond. He was held on the arrest warrant by Farmington police.

Authorities said he is due in Hartford court on October 3.

