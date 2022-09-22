Troopers investigate deadly accident in Killingly

Killingly, Conn. (WFSB) - Troopers are conducting an investigation after a deadly accident Wednesday afternoon in Killingly.

Around 2:08 PM, A 2016 Hyundai Accent GLS with one passenger was driving westbound on Westcott Road in the area of Mashentuck Road. A 2001 Chevy Blazer with one operator and one passenger was traveling eastbound in the opposite direction.

The Hyundai Accent crossed the double yellow line and the two vehicle impacted head on.

The operators of both vehicles were transported with injuries. 78-year-old passenger Bonilyn Smith died in the accident.

An investigation is underway and anyone with information regarding the accident is asked to contact Trooper Lewis #673 at Troop D 680-779-4900.

