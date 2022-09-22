Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday

Troopers investigate deadly accident in Killingly

A file photo of Connecticut State police lights.
A file photo of Connecticut State police lights.(WFSB)
By Jay Kenney
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 7:03 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Killingly, Conn. (WFSB) - Troopers are conducting an investigation after a deadly accident Wednesday afternoon in Killingly.

Around 2:08 PM, A 2016 Hyundai Accent GLS with one passenger was driving westbound on Westcott Road in the area of Mashentuck Road. A 2001 Chevy Blazer with one operator and one passenger was traveling eastbound in the opposite direction.

The Hyundai Accent crossed the double yellow line and the two vehicle impacted head on.

The operators of both vehicles were transported with injuries. 78-year-old passenger Bonilyn Smith died in the accident.

An investigation is underway and anyone with information regarding the accident is asked to contact Trooper Lewis #673 at Troop D 680-779-4900.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Nurses of Windham Hospital prepare for 48 hour strike
Nurses of Windham Hospital ready for 48 hour strike
Litchfield Severe Storm
Technical Discussion: Rain and thunderstorms this morning. A dramatic transition from summer to autumn is on the way!
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
Alex Jones in Waterbury on Wednesday - WFSB
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones could face a CT judge for the first time today