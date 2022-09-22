Waterbury holds community meeting to address violence

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - The South End Neighborhood Association held a community meeting this evening.

Waterbury officials came together to listen to the concerns of community members.

This comes at a time where Waterbury is seeing a rise in gun violence and other crime around the city.

Just in the past few weeks, there have been a number of homicides.

Residents says it has only gotten worse in recent years.

Chief Spagnolo acknowledged that the department has had some difficulties this past year.

“We’ve seen acts of violence rise, we’ve seen shootings rise, homicide rates risen. We’ve seen more guns taken off the streets by police officers than ever before. I’m really proud of that work. I’m proud of the fact that we’re solving all these serious violent crimes that are occurring. We’re working to figure out ways to try to prevent them,” said Chief Spagnolo.

Some people were also pushing other issues like devoting recourses into the homeless community and helping them get jobs.

Others, who are teachers, say they don’t feel safe.

Just yesterday there was a lockdown because of a bomb threat, and they say they never received any training on how to handle those kinds of situations.

