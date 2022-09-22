Great Day CT
Watertown police investigating reports of low flying aircraft

Plane radar.
By Evan Sobol
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) – Police in Watertown are investigating reports of a low flying aircraft Wednesday night.

Watertown police said they are in contact with federal agencies about the aircraft.

Several residents in the area and surrounding towns have reached out to Channel 3 to report the low flying aircraft.

“What flew over Waterbury and surrounding area about an hour ago?! Shook the houses!” said Dina, of Watertown.

At this time, authorities have not said what kind of aircraft was flying.

“There are no issues,” said Watertown police.

