Watertown police investigating reports of low flying aircraft

WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) – Police in Watertown are investigating reports of a low flying aircraft Wednesday night.

Watertown police said they are in contact with federal agencies about the aircraft.

Several residents in the area and surrounding towns have reached out to Channel 3 to report the low flying aircraft.

“What flew over Waterbury and surrounding area about an hour ago?! Shook the houses!” said Dina, of Watertown.

At this time, authorities have not said what kind of aircraft was flying.

“There are no issues,” said Watertown police.

Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.