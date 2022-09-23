Alex Jones set to be cross-examined by his own attorney today in Waterbury

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is set to take the stand once again on Friday in Waterbury Superior Court.

Thursday, Jones got into a heated exchange with the attorney representing the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims’ families in his defamation trial.

He could have a different kind of experience in court on Friday.

He is set to be cross-examined by his own attorney, Norm Pattis at 10 a.m.

After Thursday’s outbursts, the judge said she has a zero-tolerance policy with both counsel and Jones himself.

In fact, she threatened to hold Jones in contempt if there was another outburst.

“I legitimately thought it might have been staged, and I stand by that, I don’t apologize for it,” Jones said on Thursday.

It all started when the attorney for the Sandy Hook families confronted Jones about claims made on his InfoWars show.

Jones said it looked like the families were faking their grief and called them crisis actors.

The families’ attorney, Chris Mattei, even drew a comparison to a defamation suit Jones himself filed against left-wing YouTube commentators “The Young Yurks,” who claimed Jones sent child exploitation material to the victims’ loved ones.

The attorney established that claim was misleading and pointed out how Jones’s reputation was damaged by it.

The attorney then turned the tables and asked Jones about how damaging his own pattern of lying could be.

“If someone were to falsely claim that a group of families who lost loved ones were actors, and they faked the deaths of their loved ones, that would be a horrible thing to say, correct?” Mattei said.

“In the context, it could be, yes,” Jones agreed.

However, Jones went on to say he was done apologizing.

The proceedings in Waterbury marked Jones’s second defamation suit.

The jury is determining how much he should pay the families of the Sandy Hook victims in damages.

