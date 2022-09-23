Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday

Ansonia police arrest father in child abuse case

Lamar Haney.
Lamar Haney.(Ansonia Police Department)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) – A man from Ansonia is accused of abusing his child, according to police.

Authorities said the Department of Children and Families alerted Ansonia police of possible child abuse of a six-week-old child.

The child was at Yale New Haven Hospital for treatment.

Police said the child had a brain bleed, fractured lips, a lacerated liver, and other injuries.

Lamar Haney, 36, of Ansonia, told police he caused the injuries. Lamar Haney is the child’s father.

Police said he is charged with assault first-degree and was held on a $100,000 bond.

Lamar Haney is due in court Friday.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
Sunday rain - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Dramatically cooler, also windy for the 1st full day of autumn!
Two people were killed in an I-91 wrong way crash in Windsor during the early morning hours of...
I-91 wrong way crash in Windsor leaves 2 people dead
Alex Jones testifies Thursday in a trial in Waterbury, Connecticut.
Alex Jones expected to be cross-examined by his own attorney next week in Waterbury