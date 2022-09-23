Ansonia police arrest father in child abuse case

ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) – A man from Ansonia is accused of abusing his child, according to police.

Authorities said the Department of Children and Families alerted Ansonia police of possible child abuse of a six-week-old child.

The child was at Yale New Haven Hospital for treatment.

Police said the child had a brain bleed, fractured lips, a lacerated liver, and other injuries.

Lamar Haney, 36, of Ansonia, told police he caused the injuries. Lamar Haney is the child’s father.

Police said he is charged with assault first-degree and was held on a $100,000 bond.

Lamar Haney is due in court Friday.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.