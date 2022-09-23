Family Friday: Local events to celebrate the first weekend of fall

(WFSB) - We’re welcoming in the new season with all kinds of fall fun. From pumpkin patches to apple extravaganzas, Connecticut is the place to be this weekend.

Pumpkin Patch Trolley

Weekends now through October 30th

Connecticut Trolley Museum

Free sugar-sized pumpkin for kids

Admission includes a visit to the Fire Truck Museum

Tickets start at $12 for members

Kids under 2 are FREE

2022 Apple Fest

September 24th & 25th

Brown’s Harvest

10:00am – 4:00pm

$15 for adults, $12 for kids

Tickets include hayride and corn mazes

Serving delicious apple-themed treats

Live music and more!

National Alpaca Open Farm Days

September 24th & 25th

Roaring Acres Alpacas

11:00am – 4:00pm

Fun & educational for all ages

FREE Event, but donations are welcome

Alpaca Yoga is also available

There is also several focal fairs and festivals this weekend:

We have a list for the season here.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.