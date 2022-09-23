Family Friday: Local events to celebrate the first weekend of fall

Great Day CT
Local events to celebrate the first weekend of fall
By WFSB Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WFSB) - We’re welcoming in the new season with all kinds of fall fun. From pumpkin patches to apple extravaganzas, Connecticut is the place to be this weekend.

Pumpkin Patch Trolley

  • Weekends now through October 30th
  • Connecticut Trolley Museum
  • Free sugar-sized pumpkin for kids
  • Admission includes a visit to the Fire Truck Museum
  • Tickets start at $12 for members
  • Kids under 2 are FREE

2022 Apple Fest

  • September 24th & 25th
  • Brown’s Harvest
  • 10:00am – 4:00pm
  • $15 for adults, $12 for kids
  • Tickets include hayride and corn mazes
  • Serving delicious apple-themed treats
  • Live music and more!

National Alpaca Open Farm Days

  • September 24th & 25th
  • Roaring Acres Alpacas
  • 11:00am – 4:00pm
  • Fun & educational for all ages
  • FREE Event, but donations are welcome
  • Alpaca Yoga is also available

There is also several focal fairs and festivals this weekend:

We have a list for the season here.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

