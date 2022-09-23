Family Friday: Local events to celebrate the first weekend of fall
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WFSB) - We’re welcoming in the new season with all kinds of fall fun. From pumpkin patches to apple extravaganzas, Connecticut is the place to be this weekend.
- Weekends now through October 30th
- Connecticut Trolley Museum
- Free sugar-sized pumpkin for kids
- Admission includes a visit to the Fire Truck Museum
- Tickets start at $12 for members
- Kids under 2 are FREE
- September 24th & 25th
- Brown’s Harvest
- 10:00am – 4:00pm
- $15 for adults, $12 for kids
- Tickets include hayride and corn mazes
- Serving delicious apple-themed treats
- Live music and more!
National Alpaca Open Farm Days
- September 24th & 25th
- Roaring Acres Alpacas
- 11:00am – 4:00pm
- Fun & educational for all ages
- FREE Event, but donations are welcome
- Alpaca Yoga is also available
There is also several focal fairs and festivals this weekend:
We have a list for the season here.
Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.