I-91 north closed in Windsor due to multi-vehicle crash
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 5:47 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - Interstate 91 northbound was closed in Windsor on Friday morning because of a multi-vehicle crash.
The state Department of Transportation reported that the highway was closed between exits 37 and 38.
The crash was first reported just before 12:40 a.m.
There’s no word on injuries or a cause.
