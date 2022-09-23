Great Day CT
I-91 north closed in Windsor due to multi-vehicle crash

A traffic alert has been issued.
A traffic alert has been issued.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 5:47 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - Interstate 91 northbound was closed in Windsor on Friday morning because of a multi-vehicle crash.

The state Department of Transportation reported that the highway was closed between exits 37 and 38.

The crash was first reported just before 12:40 a.m.

There’s no word on injuries or a cause.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

