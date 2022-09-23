Increased police presence Friday at Crosby High School due to social media threat

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Crosby High School in Waterbury will have an increased police presence on Friday due to a threat on social media.

Police say they became aware of the threat at 1:40pm today.

Police also say they are working in partnership with the City of Waterbury Board of Education to ensure the safety of all students.

The incident is currently under investigation.

