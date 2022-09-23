Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday

Man arrested in stabbings of 4 homeless people within 1 week, police say

Christopher Martell faces two murder charges and two attempted murder charges.
Christopher Martell faces two murder charges and two attempted murder charges.(LVMPD)
By Caitlin Lilly and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A man has been arrested and charged in connection with four stabbings, two of them fatal, of homeless people within one week in Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said Christopher Martell was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the investigation began after a 57-year-old homeless woman was stabbed and killed while she slept outside on Sept 14. A second person, a 74-year-old homeless woman, was stabbed to death on Tuesday.

Believing that the two stabbings were related, Capt. Dori Koren says the department enacted major case protocol.

On Wednesday, two more homeless people, a man and a woman, were stabbed. Both are in critical but stable condition at the hospital, police said.

Martell was arrested shortly after, and police said he had a large knife on him. He faces two murder charges and two attempted murder charges.

Police said in a news conference that they narrowed in on Martell by placing cameras in the area where they believed the suspect was likely living.

Police said they have not determined a motive in the attacks.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Dash cam footage shows a wrong way driver on I-91 northbound Thursday night. Video credit:...
DASH CAM VIDEO: Wrong way driver on I-91
In this Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, photo taken by an individual not employed by the Associated...
US allows tech firms to boost internet access in Iran
Photo of a Manchester, CT Police Cruiser.
Police search for driver who struck Manchester officer
Parents told WGCL that fellow students watched in fear as the teen collapsed on the field and...
High school student dies after medical emergency during flag football game
Ukrainian servicemen ride on a tank in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, Wednesday,...
UN rights experts cite signs of war crimes in Ukraine