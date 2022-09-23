Great Day CT
Milford convenience, liquor stores broken into overnight

Milford Police
Milford Police(WFSB File)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MILFORD, CT (WFSB) – Police are investigating after convenience and liquor stores were burglarized in Milford overnight.

Authorities said officers interrupted one of the burglaries. The suspects then fled in a stolen black Mercedes.

The burglaries happened at the KS Mart on Naugatuck Avenue, PuffCity Smoke Shop on Boston Post Road, Viola Wine & Liquor Store on Bridgeport Avenue, and Fairway Liquor Mart on Bridgeport Avenue.

Milford police said there is no threat to the public.

