Milford convenience, liquor stores broken into overnight
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MILFORD, CT (WFSB) – Police are investigating after convenience and liquor stores were burglarized in Milford overnight.
Authorities said officers interrupted one of the burglaries. The suspects then fled in a stolen black Mercedes.
The burglaries happened at the KS Mart on Naugatuck Avenue, PuffCity Smoke Shop on Boston Post Road, Viola Wine & Liquor Store on Bridgeport Avenue, and Fairway Liquor Mart on Bridgeport Avenue.
Milford police said there is no threat to the public.
