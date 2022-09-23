Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday

Police respond to armed robbery at Brass Mill Mall

Employees of the store reported that two males had just stolen items from the store and a knife...
Employees of the store reported that two males had just stolen items from the store and a knife was displayed during the incident.(WFSB)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 9:14 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 6pm tonight, Waterbury Police officers responded to the Brass Mill Mall for a report of an armed robbery.

Employees of “Champs Sports” store inside the mall reported that two males had just stolen items from the store and a knife was displayed.

No one was injured during the incident, according to police.

police say the suspects had fled from the store prior to their arrival.

The incident remains an active investigation.

Anyone with information is requested to contact the Waterbury Police Department Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (203) 755-1234.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Waterbury Police Generic
Increased police presence Friday at Crosby High School, Danbury High School
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
FORECAST: Much cooler and breezy tonight. A dramatic transition from summer to autumn is on...
Technical Discussion: Much cooler and breezy tonight. A dramatic transition from summer to autumn is on the way!
Route 262 CLOSED between Park Road & Di Nunzio Road
Route 262 closed in Watertown