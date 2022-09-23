Police respond to armed robbery at Brass Mill Mall

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 6pm tonight, Waterbury Police officers responded to the Brass Mill Mall for a report of an armed robbery.

Employees of “Champs Sports” store inside the mall reported that two males had just stolen items from the store and a knife was displayed.

No one was injured during the incident, according to police.

police say the suspects had fled from the store prior to their arrival.

The incident remains an active investigation.

Anyone with information is requested to contact the Waterbury Police Department Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (203) 755-1234.

