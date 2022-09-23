Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday

Police search for driver who struck Manchester officer

Photo of a Manchester, CT Police Cruiser.
Photo of a Manchester, CT Police Cruiser.(WFSB File)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – Police are searching for a suspect driver who struck a Manchester police officer Friday.

An officer was directing traffic in the area of Main Street and Charter Oak Street when he was struck, authorities said.

The suspect fled the scene.

Police said the officer suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

“The right turn lane from South Main Street onto Charter Oak Street is closed at this time,” Manchester police said.

Any witnesses are asked to call Manchester police at 860-645-5500.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Alex Jones testifies Thursday in a trial in Waterbury, Connecticut.
Alex Jones expected to be cross-examined by his own attorney next week in Waterbury
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
Sunday rain - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Dramatically cooler, also windy for the 1st full day of autumn!
Lamar Haney.
Ansonia police arrest father in child abuse case