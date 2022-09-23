Police search for driver who struck Manchester officer

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – Police are searching for a suspect driver who struck a Manchester police officer Friday.

An officer was directing traffic in the area of Main Street and Charter Oak Street when he was struck, authorities said.

The suspect fled the scene.

Police said the officer suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

“The right turn lane from South Main Street onto Charter Oak Street is closed at this time,” Manchester police said.

Any witnesses are asked to call Manchester police at 860-645-5500.

