Rt. 2 closed as Troopers investigate collision

A file photo of a Connecticut State Police vehicle.
A file photo of a Connecticut State Police vehicle.(WFSB)
By Jay Kenney
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - A two-car accident closed Rt. 2 in Glastonbury Friday afternoon.

Troopers responded at approximately 1:30 PM this afternoon to a reported MVA in the area of Exit 8.

Officials say there are no injuries at this time.

An investigation is underway and the State Police is asking anyone traveling to avoid the area and plan for traffic delays.

