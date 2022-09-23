WWII veteran celebrates 99 birthday at 99 Restaurant

CROMWELL, Conn. (WFSB) - Today was a very special day for World War II veteran Edward Hemmann of Deep River.

Hemmann celebrated his 99 birthday!

To celebrate the special day, a group of friends took him to 99 Restaurant in Cromwell.

Edward, who served in the army, is a life-long Connecticut resident.

He often goes to 99 restaurant, and appreciated the celebration.

“I’m lucky to have some good friends,” said Hemmann.

When asked what advice he would give, Edward said ‘’be friends with everyone!’’

