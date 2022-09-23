Great Day CT
WWII veteran celebrates 99 birthday at 99 Restaurant

Today was a very special day for World War II veteran Edward Hemmann of Deep River.
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Hemmann celebrated his 99 birthday!

To celebrate the special day, a group of friends took him to 99 Restaurant in Cromwell.

Edward, who served in the army, is a life-long Connecticut resident.

He often goes to 99 restaurant, and appreciated the celebration.

“I’m lucky to have some good friends,” said Hemmann.

When asked what advice he would give, Edward said ‘’be friends with everyone!’’

