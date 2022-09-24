Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday

Beacon Falls Train Station service halted after body found on tracks

Train tracks stock image
Train tracks stock image(Lisa Baird / Pixabay; stephswift / Pixabay)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEACON FALLS, Conn. (WFSB) - Beacon Falls Fire Department responded to the train station for a report of a body on the railroad tracks.

They said there was no indication of contact with a train, and described the death as “untimely.”

The investigation was handed over to Connecticut State Police.

State Police say they responded at around 7pm, approximately 1/2 mile north of the Beacon Falls station.

Metro North says train service was halted at 7:30pm.

This affected two trains.

1956 Northbound from Bridgeport to Waterbury was held at Seymour, and 1991 Southbound from Waterbury to Bridgeport was held at Beacon Falls.

This story is breaking, stay with Channel 3 for more.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Connecticut helps Puerto Rico
3Cares: Connecticut Helps Puerto Rico
The I-Team finds out where wrong way crashes happen the most in CT.
I-TEAM: Find out where most wrong-way crashes happen, state DOT already adding 7 new locations to wrong-way driver program
Local events to celebrate the first weekend of fall
Family Friday: Local events to celebrate the first weekend of fall
A father from Ansonia is accused of abusing his six-week-old child.
VIDEO: Ansonia father accused of abusing his baby