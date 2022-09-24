Beacon Falls Train Station service halted after body found on tracks

BEACON FALLS, Conn. (WFSB) - Beacon Falls Fire Department responded to the train station for a report of a body on the railroad tracks.

They said there was no indication of contact with a train, and described the death as “untimely.”

The investigation was handed over to Connecticut State Police.

State Police say they responded at around 7pm, approximately 1/2 mile north of the Beacon Falls station.

Metro North says train service was halted at 7:30pm.

This affected two trains.

1956 Northbound from Bridgeport to Waterbury was held at Seymour, and 1991 Southbound from Waterbury to Bridgeport was held at Beacon Falls.

This story is breaking, stay with Channel 3 for more.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.