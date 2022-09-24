Car drives into gas station building on Capitol Ave
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A car drove into a gas station building on Saturday, police say.
According to Hartford Police, the accident happened at a gas station on Capitol Avenue.
The driver and a store employee were transported to the hospital for minor injuries.
Police say they are currently investigating this accident as a medical incident.
This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.
