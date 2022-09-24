Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday

Car drives into gas station building on Capitol Ave

Car into building on Capitol Avenue
Car into building on Capitol Avenue(Sam Smink)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A car drove into a gas station building on Saturday, police say.

According to Hartford Police, the accident happened at a gas station on Capitol Avenue.

The driver and a store employee were transported to the hospital for minor injuries.

Police say they are currently investigating this accident as a medical incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Suspect
Two gas stations robbed in North Haven
Connecticut helps Puerto Rico
3Cares: Connecticut Helps Puerto Rico
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
Technical discussion
Technical Discussion: A transition from cool & bright to milder & unsettled this weekend...