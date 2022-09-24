Two gas stations robbed in North Haven

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say they are looking for a suspect after two gas stations were robbed Friday.

The first robbery happened at 8:30 p.m. at the Shell Gas Station on Maple Avenue.

Officials say a masked suspect held a knife to an employee’s neck and demanded money from the register. Police say the male suspect fled the area before police arrived.

The second armed robbery occurred around 8:45 p.m. at a Sunoco Gas Station on Universal Drive.

The suspect entered with a knife and stole money from the register. Officials say the masked male suspect fled on foot towards I-91.

No injuries were reported.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the North Haven Police Department.

