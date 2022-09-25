5K run raises awareness for police officer mental health

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - In March of 2013, East Hartford Police Officer Paul Buchanan took his own life.

Since then, a 5k in town honors Buchanan and raises money and awareness for police officer mental health.

“It’s sort of still a taboo subject no one wants to talk about it,” said a participant.

But the runners at this event do want to talk about it.

They are friends and family of former East Hartford officer Paul Buchanan.

“He was the best. A great police officer, a friend to all. Sadly suffered from some of the trauma he experienced in the 23/24 years on the job,” said Trish Buchanan, widow of Paul.

After Paul died, Trish, his wife of 29 years, helped launch an annual 5k run to raise money and awareness for police officer mental health.

It is called the Believe 208: 5k Run for the Bravest and Finest.

208 was Paul’s badge number with East Hartford Police.

8 years later, the 5k has huge backing and support.

Paul is not the only officer honored today.

There is a memorial near the starting line with pictures of Connecticut first responders who have also died by suicide in the last few years.

A rose lies in the middle of the memorial.

Criminal justice professor Katy Kleis is today’s race director.

“The wear and tear of the job. First responders are exposed to a lot of tragedy on a daily basis, and over the course of a career it accumulates,” said Kleis. “There are resources available. It doesn’t mean weakness to seek help.”

“We need to talk about it and be open about it and provide change,” said Trish.

Resources include things like wellness conferences and support training.

