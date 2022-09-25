Hartford fire displaces four adults

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Earlier this morning, Hartford Firefighters responded to 1980 Park Street for a working fire.

Upon arrival, companies confirmed a working fire and requested a second alarm.

The property is a 3 story mixed occupancy with a liquor store and barbershop on the first floor.

Two civilians were evaluated on scene for possible smoke inhalation but not transported, according to Hartford Fire Department.

The department says there are no injuries to firefighters or civilians at this time.

The fire is currently under investigation by the Fire Marshals Office.

The Special Services Unit is working with the American Red Cross to assist two families that were displaced, all of whom are adults.

Hartford Firefighters responded to 1980 Park Street for an early morning working fire. (Patrick Dooley)

