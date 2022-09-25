Man dies after car drives into water at Saybrook Point Inn

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WFSB) - A 74-year-old man died after driving his vehicle into the water behind Saybrook Point Inn Resort and Marina.

The Old Saybrook Police Department received a 911 call around 10:21 pm saying a car drove into the water.

Police, fire, emergency services, and the Middlesex Health Paramedic were called to the scene.

Official reports say bystanders jumped in, pulled the man out of the submerged vehicle, and provided CPR.

Police identified the man as 74-year-old Steven Mark Wahle from Old Saybrook.

Officials say Wahle was the only occupant in the car.

“The Department extends its condolences to Mr. Wahle’s family and friends”, says Old Saybrook Police Chief Michael A. Spera.

“I commend the brave efforts of the citizen responders who risked their own lives, in attempt to save the life of a complete stranger,” says Spera.

Police say this is still an active investigation.

