Sound on Sound Music Festival sees record attendance

By Marc Robbins
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - Today, Bridgeport held it’s first ever Sound on Sound music festival.

Fans of Stevie Nicks poured into Seaside Park in Bridgeport all day.

Event management says 30,000 came today, and they expect another 30,000 tomorrow.

“It’s unbelievable. We never expected this sort of turnout. With great weather we are having the largest Music festival ever in Connecticut and it’s quite an honor,” said Howard Saffan, Owner of Sound on Sound.

“Fleetwood was big when I was growing up. I’ve read her biography so we are excited to see her today,” said Nicole Glor, Greenwich.

Tickets and publicity for this festival began in February.

The interest has been steady ever since.

“I’m pretty impressed by what the have done here. For this being the first year. I first wanted to come because Dave Mathew’s is performing tomorrow night, I’m a big fan,” said Dorothy Cascerceri Simone, Greenwich.

The Sound on Sound Festival was not the only one to take place.

The Durham Fair had a jampacked Saturday.

“It’s the one thing I have to do at the end of the year. It finishes off my year the people are nice it’s fun. I like the food you can’t beat it,” said Al Dias.

The Durham fair and sound on sound continue all day Sunday.

