Wethersfield Police investigating spontaneous car event, reckless driving

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - Around 11pm last night, the Wethersfield Police Department say they received several 911 calls reporting numerous motor vehicles in the area of Jordan Lane and Wolcott Hill Road.

It was reported that the occupants of the vehicles had blocked the intersection and were operating recklessly in the roadway.

Police say they responded to the area, at which point the occupants of the vehicles dispersed in various directions.

Officers were unable to conduct motor vehicle stops as the vehicles fled.

The department says it is committed to maintaining public safety on the roadways and will be increasing its efforts in the enforcement of hazardous operation in the area.

Police say the event appeared to be spontaneous and is currently being investigated.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Wethersfield Police Department at 860-721-2900.

