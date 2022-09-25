Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday

Wethersfield Police investigating spontaneous car event, reckless driving

Police Generic
Police Generic(MGN)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - Around 11pm last night, the Wethersfield Police Department say they received several 911 calls reporting numerous motor vehicles in the area of Jordan Lane and Wolcott Hill Road.

It was reported that the occupants of the vehicles had blocked the intersection and were operating recklessly in the roadway.

Police say they responded to the area, at which point the occupants of the vehicles dispersed in various directions.

Officers were unable to conduct motor vehicle stops as the vehicles fled.

The department says it is committed to maintaining public safety on the roadways and will be increasing its efforts in the enforcement of hazardous operation in the area.

Police say the event appeared to be spontaneous and is currently being investigated.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Wethersfield Police Department at 860-721-2900.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather
Technical Discussion: Showers and thunderstorms expected tonight, then a sunnier start to the workweek!
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
5K run raises awareness for police officer mental health
Train tracks stock image
Police identify man found dead near Beacon Falls Train Station