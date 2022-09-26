1 dead after motorcycle collides with SUV in Glastonbury

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - A motorcyclist has died after a serious collision in Glastonbury on Sunday evening.

Around 6:52 PM on Sunday, Glastonbury Police responded to calls for a crash involving two motor vehicles.

Emergency crews arrived to find a serious collision involving a motorcycle and SUV.

The motorcyclist and one occupant of the SUV were transported for serious injuries.

The operator of the motorcycle succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

The crash is under active investigation and witnesses are asked to call Glastonbury Police Officer Sharov at 860-633-8301.

