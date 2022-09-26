Great Day CT
$100k winning lottery ticket sold at New Britain package store expires today

A winning $100k lottery ticket has not been claimed yet.(CT Lottery)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) – A $100,000 winning lottery ticket sold in New Britain that hasn’t been claimed is set to expire today.

CT Lottery said the KENO ticket was sold at Cassella’s Package Store on March 30.

Lottery officials said the winner can claim their prize at a CT Lottery retailer, or the CT Lottery headquarters at 777 Brook Street in Rocky Hill.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

