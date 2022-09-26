Amber Alert: 15-year-old missing in California

Great Day CT
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Officials in California issued an Amber Alert on Monday for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Savannah Graziano was last seen with her father, Anthony Graziano, at approximately 7:34 a.m. local time in Fontana, San Bernardino County. She is described as 5-foot-2 and 110 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anthony Graziano, 45, is described as 5-foot-4 and 150 pounds with brown hair and eyes, last seen wearing a white shirt and dark shorts. Officials believe they are traveling in a white 2017 Nissan Frontier with California plate 44305G2.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Fontana Police Department at 909-350-7700 or call 911.

