Candy corn sold at grocery store in Glastonbury recalled

By Evan Sobol
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) – Candy corn that was sold at a grocery store in Glastonbury has been recalled.

Arcade Snacks of Auburn, Massachusetts, announced a recall of its 15-ounce packages of candy corn.

The company said it recalled the packages because they may contain “undeclared egg.”

The candy corn was sold at the Highland Park Market in Glastonbury. It was also sold at five markets in Massachusetts.

“People who have allergies to egg run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products,” the company said.

Arcade Snacks said the candy corn has a UPC of #0 18586 00114 4 and a best by date of 3/8/2023.

No illnesses have been reported.

“The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the egg-containing product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of egg,” the company said.

Customers who bought the candy corn can return them for a refund.

Anyone with questions can call Arcade Snacks at 1-508-832-6300.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

