Deadline for essential worker pay program is Oct. 1

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The deadline for essential pay is almost here.

This Saturday, private sector employees who had to work during the pandemic must get their applications in before midnight.

The response to this program has been overwhelming.

To date, officials said more than 300,000 people have registered, but only about half have fully completed their applications.

Many have created an account but have not done all that’s required.

When this program was first started, many were unable to get on the website. The system was overloaded.

The comptroller’s office, which oversees this program, said things are better.

“The fact that 300,000 people have registered and 154,000 people have submitted their applications sort of shows we have overcome a lot of those problems. We have been very proactive in terms of trying to walk through individuals between our office, and the customer service line,” said Connecticut State Comptroller Natalie Braswell.

There are people who have tried to sign up only to learn they don’t qualify. Those who are eligible are private sector workers who were on the job during the pandemic. These include nurses, other health care workers, and grocery store employees.

The program was set up with $30 million in state money to give those workers a bonus of up to $1,000.

You can find information on the program here.

