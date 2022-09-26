Drive-thru flu shot clinic aims to bolster people’s immune systems ahead of flu season

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Flu season is right around the corner and a nonprofit in Manchester made it possible for people to get a vaccine right from their car.

Monday, Marc Inc of Manchester and Shop Rite hosted a drive-thru flu vaccine clinic at their location on Sheldon Road.

Anyone 18 or older was able to register.

They just had to bring a health insurance card or $20.

Health experts said it’s especially important to get vaccinated this fall because many people are interacting with the public more frequently as the COVID-19 numbers dip.

“This year, the masks are lifted people are getting back together with friends family going out, so the flu is going to be a little more prominent this year,” said Jennifer Moffa, Shop Rite pharmacist.

Marc Inc. is a nonprofit that supports and provides housing for more than folks with intellectual disabilities.

“We are a part of the community as much as we are nonprofit, and the community supports us,” said Kevin Zingler, CEO, Marc Inc. “It’s our mission to give back to the community and this is one way we as a community can stay safe together.”

“It’s important for everyone gets protected,” Moffa said. “So, if one person gets the flu shot that’s great. But if everybody in your whole household, or wherever your working, the more people who get the flu shot the lower the flu will be around.”

The clinic was slated to run until 3:30 p.m. on Monday.

To sign up for the clinic, head here.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.