Hamden woman struck by stray bullet while watching TV in her home

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A Hamden woman was hit with a stray bullet while watching TV in her own home.

It happened Saturday night at Butler and Goodrich Streets, near the New Haven town line.

This is one of two shootings in Hamden Saturday night that were just a half an hour apart.

David Sims is out daily.

“Just has to be done, I consider it a labor of love, because I care,” said David.

With his gloves, a couple of trash pickers and a basket quickly filling up with garbage, Sims wants to see his neighborhood get cleaned up. He’s not just talking about the trash, but also the violence.

“No one is safe here. Stray bullet, through the wall of window, just an example, can happen to anyone at any time,” David said.

Two bullet holes can be seen in the first-floor apartment on Butler Street. One went through a window, and the other through the siding.

Hamden police said a stray bullet hit a woman Saturday night.

Her boyfriend, who didn’t want to talk on camera, said she was sitting in a chair, watching TV when the bullet struck her in the shoulder.

Across the street, neighbors said their home got hit as well.

Around the corner, detectives were at another house after a person noticed about a dozen shell casings in their driveway Monday morning.

“It’s senseless, these crimes out here we have a new generation, and I don’t understand why all of the shootings are going on and we’re killing ourselves,” said Saidah, of New Haven.

Just a half hour after the woman was hit Saturday night, Hamden police responded to Warner Street for another shooting. A 39-year-old was shot a number of times.

This woman, who lives just over the town line in New Haven, said she wants to move.

“I have a bullet hole in my own home right now. I live on a street where the crime is out of control. It’s unfortunate and I’m just going to have to keep praying and hoping that we come together, because right now we are separated,” she said.

While police continue to investigate, David said he’d never leave the neighborhood he’s called home for nearly 30 years.

For now, he’ll keep picking up garbage, all while hoping the guns will go away.

“The violence needs to stop because enough is enough. People need to get their act together,” said David.

Police said the woman who was hit is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on the two shootings is asked to call Hamden police.

