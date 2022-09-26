Hartford Police Department receives state accreditation

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - It’s a first for the Hartford Police Department.

The department has received state accreditation.

“It’s basically testing your practices and policies and your procedures and the way you do business against best practices across your industry,” said Hartford Police Chief Jason Thody.

It’s a major step forward for the department.

The capital city’s police force received accreditation from the State Police Officer Standards and Training Council.

“In our case, it looks at our policies, our training and how we go about the day to day operations of the police department and making sure that that’s consistent with the best practices in law enforcement,” said Thody.

The state accreditation is a first for Hartford police.

Thody has been working on it since he was a lieutenant back in 2012.

He was tasked with looking at the department’s policies and procedures. There were over 400 of them and some were outdated.

“So it really became an entire rebuild process back in 2012,” said Thody.

State accreditation assessors evaluated everything from use of force policies to how the department handles pursuits.

“You can go down the standards and just check those boxes off so you’re accredited or you can build policies that meet those standards but are also workable and operational in your department so your cops really have a feel for what they’re supposed to do,” Thody said.

Thody said building policies that would stand the test of time is part of why it took so long.

“It was really a team effort to build the policies but then it was a whole department effort to do the proofs and to prove to the accreditation evaluators that we’re following those policies,” said Thody.

Thody adds that receiving state accreditation is great for morale within the police department, and also out in the community.

“On the broader level and in most cases, in 99.9 percent of the time, we are in fact doing things not just the right way according to our policies and training and our policies are doing that according to best practice,” said Thody.

